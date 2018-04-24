13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old brother in ‘premeditated act’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREETSBORO, Ohio -- A 13-year-old Ohio boy is accused of fatally shooting his 11-year-old brother Monday night, according to WJW.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers went to a home in Streetsboro in reference to a juvenile who had been shot. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said in a press release Tuesday morning that the shooting "appears to be a premeditated act." The teen used a gun he stole from his grandfather's home, the station reports.

The 13-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated murder. He is being held at the Portage County Juvenile Detention Center.