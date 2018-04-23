× Woman allegedly punched, spat at NC officer who said she and her dog couldn’t fly

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a Raleigh-Durham International Airport police officer after an airport employee said she couldn’t fly, WTVD reports.

Evian Villegas, 29, allegedly refused to leave the ticket counter on Friday after an agent told her she did not have a ticket and could not fly with her dog.

Police said she then started cursing and yelling at employees while her dog snapped and barked at agents and passengers.

Villegas then refused to leave the terminal and started fighting with airport officer Robert Peterson.

Records show she punched Peterson in the left eye and spat in his face.

She was taken into custody and booked into the Wake County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Villegas was charged with assault on a police officer inflicting serious injury, disorderly conduct at a terminal, and resisting a public officer.