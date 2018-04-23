‘We are going to see Jesus’: Woman accused of setting car on fire with 3 children inside

HOUSTON — A Texas woman is accused of setting her car on fire with her three young children inside, KTRK reports.

It happened Sunday night in the 4300 block of West Orem Drive in Houston.

Southwest officers are at the scene of an incident where witnesses reported a mother tried to burn a car while inside with her three daughters 9, 11 and 13. Witnesses intervened and the female fled on foot with the children. pic.twitter.com/wiQItkSeos — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 23, 2018

Witnesses say the woman’s three children — ages 9, 11, and 13 — were all inside the car when she revved the engine until it caught fire. During the incident, she allegedly said, “we are going to see Jesus.”

When the witness intervened, she and her children ran from the scene. The woman was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

The children were uninjured.

We've learned a mother accused of trying to set a car on fire with her 3 children inside has been charged. @CourtneyABC13 is live on Eyewitness News this morning with what she has been charged with: https://t.co/HY2VoJkueY — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 23, 2018