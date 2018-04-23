‘We are going to see Jesus’: Woman accused of setting car on fire with 3 children inside

HOUSTON — A Texas woman is accused of setting her car on fire with her three young children inside, KTRK reports.
It happened Sunday night in the 4300 block of West Orem Drive in Houston.
Witnesses say the woman’s three children — ages 9, 11, and 13 — were all inside the car when she revved the engine until it caught fire. During the incident, she allegedly said, “we are going to see Jesus.”
When the witness intervened, she and her children ran from the scene. The woman was eventually arrested and taken into custody.
The children were uninjured.
29.760427 -95.369803