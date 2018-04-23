× Rain throughout the Triad Monday, will get heavier overnight with downpours expected

Scattered showers will affect the afternoon commute and it will be breezy as well, with winds between 12 and 16 mph.

The rain picks up in coverage and intensity overnight, and winds will increase as well, to between 20 and 25 mph. Visibility will be low where downpours occur and great care should be used while traveling overnight because it will be impossible to determine how deep any ponding water is on the road. Lows will settle to the lower 50s.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast for the rest of the week. In fact, we’re expecting at least some measurable rain every day through Saturday.

Rainfall totals during that time frame are forecast to be around 3 inches in the Triad, and 4 to 6 inches in the mountains! Temperatures stay in the lower 60s through Tuesday, then pop into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. We temporarily dip to the upper 60s on Friday, then rebound nicely to the lower to mid-70s through the weekend. The sunshine returns in full force Sunday.