Person taken to hospital after shooting in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Guilford County, according to Sgt. Run Hughes, with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim came to a home on Barbour Road, just southeast of the Greensboro city limits, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hughes said authorities aren’t sure where the shooting happened.
The suspect is still on the run.
There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.
36.049553 -79.719852