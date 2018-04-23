× Person taken to hospital after shooting in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Guilford County, according to Sgt. Run Hughes, with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim came to a home on Barbour Road, just southeast of the Greensboro city limits, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hughes said authorities aren’t sure where the shooting happened.

The suspect is still on the run.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

36.049553 -79.719852