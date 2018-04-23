Person taken to hospital after shooting in Guilford County

(Vinnie Boccanfuso/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Guilford County, according to Sgt. Run Hughes, with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim came to a home on Barbour Road, just southeast of the Greensboro city limits, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hughes said authorities aren’t sure where the shooting happened.

The suspect is still on the run.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Barbour Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406