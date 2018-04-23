× New details emerge on DJ Avicii’s death

MUSCAT, Oman — Authorities are ruling out “criminal suspicion” in the death of superstar DJ Avicii, who died last week while vacationing in Oman.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead Friday in the Omani capital of Muscat. A cause of death has not been released.

“Two postmortems were carried out … and we can confirm that there is no criminal suspicion in the death,” Royal Oman Police told CNN.

Avicii’s parents, two sisters and one brother are in the nation to repatriate his body this week, according to police in Oman, a popular vacation destination on the Arabian Peninsula.

His family is “completely devastated,” police said.

Swedish fans hold memorial

Fans gathered in Stockholm on Saturday to pay tribute to the 28-year-old Swedish superstar. They danced, played his music and hugged.

Avicii thrilled clubgoers with his catchy hits, flashing lights and soulful collaborations. He was one of the world’s most successful DJs and a big name in the musical genre known as EDM, or electronic dance music.

He worked with artists such as Madonna and Chris Martin, and had a crossover pop hit in 2013 with “Wake Me Up.”

But despite a life of jam-packed arenas and screaming fans, he constantly struggled with fame and health issues. He retired from performing two years ago to take a break from touring and the exhausting lifestyle that comes with it.

In messages posted on social media, he said stress, anxiety and illness were factors in his decision. Walking away was tough, he said, but he also needed to pursue other interests.

“Creating music is what makes me happy and I have gotten to know so many great people in my days of touring, seen so many amazing places and created endless of good memories,” he posted on social media at the time.

“The decision I made might seem odd to some but everyone is different and for me this was the right one.”

Partying and anxiety

Avicii said his more than 800 shows had taken a toll on him, added to his anxiety and drawn him to a life of partying. He also had several health scares, including acute pancreatitis, which he blamed on excessive drinking.

“Yeah I was drinking way too much, partying in general way too much,” he said. “Then I got a pancreatitis attack [at 21], which is very rare. So that forced me to do a 180 and stop drinking.”

He reassured fans that he’d continue making music — in the studio. In August 2017, a year after his last tour date, he announced that he was releasing a new album.

Heartfelt tributes have poured in from fellow musicians and fans alike. Superstar DJ Calvin Harris described him as a “beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented.”

Singer Wyclef Jean said he was like his “little brother,” and will be missed.

“In my darkest hour, I went to Sweden and he was there for me and we found light in great conversation and in music,” Jean tweeted. “… This pain I cannot describe.”