Nashville Waffle House shooting suspect in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Travis Reinking, the suspect in the Nashville-area Waffle House shooting that left four people dead, is in custody, according to Nashville police.

Police say the gunman was naked except for a green jacket when he opened fire at a Waffle House about 3:25 a.m. (4:25 a.m. ET) in Antioch, part of the Nashville area.

A customer managed to grab the weapon away from the shooter.

Police said the assailant shed his jacket and fled the scene.

Nashville police tweeted Monday afternoon that they had Reinking in custody.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018