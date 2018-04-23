× Man gets 50 years in prison after scheme to steal $1.2 million worth of fajitas unravels

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A Texas man was sentenced to 50 years behind bars for stealing more than $1.2 million worth of fajitas over a nine-year period, according to the Brownsville Herald.

Gilberto Escamilla, 53, was arrested last year after Cameron County employees found out about his scheme.

Escamilla worked at a juvenile detention center and used his position to steal food.

He said he started out stealing small amounts of fajitas bought with county funds, but his scheme soon ballooned out of control.

His scheme was discovered last year after a driver from Labatt Food Service called the detention center’s kitchen to let employees know their 800-pound delivery of fajitas had arrived.

Minor inmates at the facility are not served fajitas.

Over a nine-year period, Escamilla stole $1,251,578 worth of fajitas.

He pleaded guilty to his crimes Friday.