Greensboro tornado victims need tarps during rainy weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some Greensboro communities are speckled with blue tarps on nearly every roof. There's a big need for that weather protection with the rainy forecast at the beginning of the week.

That's why dozens of people took a couple extra minutes out of their day Monday to swing by the Interactive Resource Center to donate supplies and tarps.

"Faith tells me to love God and neighbor, so this is part of loving neighbor," said Rob Jackson, as he hauled several newly-purchased tarps into the IRC warehouse.

It's that willingness to help others that fuels the staff and City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy as they organize where these tarps will go.

"This is the Greensboro I know we are," Kennedy said. "We are dealing with a crisis and we are responding in the way we do best, which is listening to what our neighbors need and showing up for them when they need us most."

Another place to donate is one of Greensboro's transportation hubs at 320 E. Friendly Ave. They're loading up a truck with tarps.

People donating hope the spirit of giving and charity doesn't fade after this disaster.

"I hope that we not only remember them in times like this, but also in regular everyday life when we don't have tornadoes happening," Jackson said.

If you need a tarp, the city is giving them out at the two resource centers, set up at the White Oaks Community Center and the Peeler Recreation Center.