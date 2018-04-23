× Former President George H.W. Bush in hospital with infection

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush is in the hospital with an infection, according to a statement from his office.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Sunday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, the statement said. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.

Bush, who served one term as president from 1989 to 1993, has been in and out of the hospital over the last couple of years.

Barbara Bush died on April 17. The couple was married for 73 years.

His son, George W. Bush, served two terms as president from 2001 through 2009.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018