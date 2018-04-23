× Elderly Davidson County man dies after crash involving deputy

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An elderly Davidson County man has died after a crash involving a deputy last week, according to Highway Patrol.

Grover Eugene Snider, 88, passed away days after a crash in the Welcome area Tuesday.

With lights and sirens on, Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Chad Childress was driving southbound on Old U.S. 52 to join the pursuit of Michael Edward Hughes on Interstate 85 Business.

Snider was in an SUV turning left onto Homer Street when his vehicle and the deputy’s vehicle collided.

The accident was so violent, witnesses said both cars went airborne, coming to rest in a nearby yard.

Childress and Snider were both taken to the hospital.

Hughes was arrested in Wednesday.

There is no word on charges in connection with the wreck involving Childress and Snider but Highway Patrol said they are still investigating.