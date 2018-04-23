Dog stays with lost 3-year-old girl overnight, leads rescuers to her

QUEENSLAND, Australia — Good boy, Max!

A 17-year-old Blue Heeler in Queensland, Australia is being held a hero dog after leading searchers to a three-year-old girl missing more than 15 hours, according to ABC.net.au.

Aurora went missing around 3 p.m. Friday. Following several hours of no luck, the search party decided to pick back up around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Leisa Bennett, Aurora’s grandmother, said she heard the little girl’s voice from the top of the mountain and found Max. She was located just 1.2 miles from her house.

“When I heard her yell ‘Grammy’ I knew it was her,” Bennett said. “I shot up the mountain, and when I got to the top, the dog came to me and led me straight to her. He never left her sight. She smelled of dog. She slept with the dog.”

Now, the pup is being called a hero and has been named an honorary police dog.

SUCH A GOOD BOY, MAX! He stayed with his 3-year-old human who was lost near Warwick last night while we frantically searched for her. For keeping her safe, you're now an honorary police dog. 🐶https://t.co/QiszGFP4gg via @ABCNews pic.twitter.com/xxRc6ndeaK — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 21, 2018