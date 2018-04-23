Benefit concert held for Greensboro tornado victims at New Jerusalem Cathedral Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's a night of "we care" for tornado victims.

They've had to endure a long and devastating week as they continue on the long road to recovery.

However, the New Jerusalem Cathedral Church wanted to get their minds off the agony for one night.

People showed up in large numbers to attend a free benefit concert.

It's a combination of singing and listening to music that will hopefully give them a new sense of inspiration.

"Once people get a song in their heart and in their soul, sometimes it carries them through the darkest and hardest times of their life," Pastor Kevin Williams said.

He says it take a special kind of treatment to cure a shattered heart.

"That is actually a miracle all by itself," Williams said.

The band, choir and several church members all singing and clapping to the same tune gave a feeling of hope.

"It is very uplifting," church member Anissa Benton said.

People came from any and every affected tornado-damaged neighborhood.

"This is just a sigh of relief and an effort to make it a bigger awareness to let people know that we care," church member Kim Burrell said.

It's all about unity as they all stand together to rejoice to a new beginning.

"We need to come together and share in that," Benton said.

Williams says although it was free event, people were nice enough to donate canned foods and other items.

He says everything will be collected and distributed to the families who are still in need of help.