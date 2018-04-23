Basketball players stop game, kneel during funeral procession

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A heartwarming photo shows a group of basketball players in Louisiana taking a knee while a funeral procession passes by them.

Lynn Bickham Bienvenu posted the photo on Facebook Saturday. The procession was for her cousin, Velma Kay Crowe, WAFB reports.

When the procession passed by Franklinton Junior High School in Franklinton, the group dropped to their knees to show support. That's when she Bienvenu snapped a photo and posted it on social media.

"They took a knee not out of disrespect, but out of honor," Bienvenu wrote in the post. "There was not an adult in sight to tell them to stop playing."

She says that since the picture was posted, one of the boys has reached out to her to express sympathies for the family.

"This meant a great deal to our family," she wrote. "May God bless each one as I feel they will achieve greatness."

