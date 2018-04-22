Students at schools that were damaged from deadly Greensboro tornado to attend new schools on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford County School officials are determined to get children back in class.

Sunday marks one week since a tornado damaged homes in the east side of the city, along with three schools.

Hundreds of students will now be relocated to three different schools on Monday morning. Parents and students got a layout of their new school the day before.

"You just don't know what to expect," said Rashone Washington, whose daughter will attend Alamance Elementary School on Monday.

This is a common feeling among most Erwin Montessori parents. They're not sure how their child will adapt at Alamance Elementary.

However, their concerns were quickly put to rest once they walked through the front door, down a hallway and sat in the school gym.

"We either do it big or we don't do it at all," School Principal Eric Taylor said. "I hope they walk away today feeling like, ‘you know what, something bad happened to us but something great happened to us too.’"

Both parents and students were able to tour their new hallways and classrooms during the open house event.

They may be going to a new school, but a few things haven't changed.

"He gets to have his same teacher, his same friends, so I think that makes the transition a lot easier," said Monique Steele, whose son will attend Alamance Elementary School.

Peeler Elementary and Blueford Stem Academy schools are doing the same. Blueford also held an open house for Peeler Elementary families.

This will be their new school for the rest of the school year. It's this type of coming together parents are proud to see.

"For them to bounce back in like a seven-day period I would say, that's awesome," Washington said.

Meanwhile, school officials are ready to take on the responsibility of more students. Taylor says they plan to house an additional 300 students.

Reddy Fork Elementary is the third Guilford County Relocation School. They also held an open house to welcome students from Hampton Elementary.