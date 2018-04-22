× Silver Alert issued for missing 21-year-old man in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are looking for a missing man whose disappearance prompted a silver alert early Sunday morning.

Demarcus Adaire Bishop Jr., 21, left the group home Sharpe & Williams at 4408 Northampton Drive and may be in danger, according to authorities.

Police said Bishop suffers from schizophrenia and needs medication.

Bishop has been described as a black male, about 5’10” and weighing 186 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a tan shirt, tan pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows where he is can call police at (336) 773-7700 or (336) 727-2800. Espanol: (336) 728-3904.