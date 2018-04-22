× Police looking for man accused of robbing Dollar General employee outside store in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are looking for a man accused of robbing a Dollar General employee outside the store early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to 3150 New Walkertown Road at about 5:30 a.m. where the victim said an armed man approached her and demanded money in the parking lot.

The victim said when she got out of her vehicle, the suspect pointed a gun at her and took the store’s night deposit bag.

The bag had an undisclosed amount of money inside and the suspect ran off, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.