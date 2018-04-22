× Nabi Tajima, world’s oldest person, dies at 117 years old

TOKYO — The world’s oldest person died in the hospital at the age of 117 on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Nabi Tajima was born on Aug. 4, 1900 and was the last known person born in the 19th century.

She had seven sons and two daughters and more than 160 descendants, including great-great-great grandchildren, according to reports.

Tajima became the world’s oldest person after Violet Brown from Jamaica died in September of last year at 117 years old.

Chiyo Miyako, another Japanese woman, is now the oldest living person. She turns 117 in May.

Masazo Nonaka, also of Japan, is the world’s oldest man at 112 years old.