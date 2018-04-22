Massive cleanup continues after deadly tornado hit Greensboro last Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The massive cleanup continues in east Greensboro where the tornado ripped through several neighborhoods last Sunday.

Volunteers have worked side-by-side with homeowners tirelessly since the minutes after seeing all the damage. The goal is to help put dozens of lives back together.

The journey to get people back to normal is what matters and the city of Greensboro is aware of this need.

That’s why the city offered two parking locations and shuttle services for volunteers to help in the recovery process.

Dinesh Soundararajan is one of them. He was picked up at the Gateway University Research Park location.

The shuttle dropped him off on English Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. This is the first he's seeing the damage up close.

"I didn't realize it was this bad," Dinesh said. "It's just sinking in.”

Being a volunteer means everything for Tashana Williams, who grew up in the neighborhood, but recently moved away.

"The moment I had the opportunity to come down I did," Tashana said.

Volunteers like Dinesh helped out at six locations in total. One of them was at the Renaissance Co-op grocery store where volunteers passed out food and supplies.

"I'm thankful for all the volunteers no matter where they're located," Tashana said.