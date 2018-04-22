× Deputies in Randolph County looking for man wanted on sex charges involving a child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Randolph County are looking for a man wanted on sex charges involving a child.

Michael Edwards Everhart is wanted on felony charges of statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offence with a child and felonious restraint, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect may be driving a black 2018 Honda Ridgeline truck with a license of MSNUDANE and may have been involved in a single-vehicle wreck on Friday.

Details about the allegations against the suspect have not been released.

Anyone with any information on where Everhart may be can call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (336) 318-6699.