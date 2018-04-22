Customer called hero after charging at gunman and taking his weapon during fatal shooting at Waffle House

NASHVILLE — A customer is being hailed as a hero after he charged a gunman who had opened fire early Sunday at a Waffle House in the Nashville area, killing four and injuring others.

Police and an eyewitness said the man’s actions prevented further bloodshed at the restaurant in Antioch.

Don Aaron, spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, said the customer came from the bathroom area and grappled with the suspect, identified as Travis Reinking, for control of an assault-style rifle.

The man, who police did not identify, was able to wrestle the weapon away and toss it over the counter. Aaron said the patron suffered injuries but they are not serious.

“He is the hero here, and no doubt he saved many lives by wrestling the gun away and then tossing it over the counter, and prompting the man to leave,” Aaron said.

A witness who was in the parking lot told WTVF that the good Samaritan rushed in while the gunman had stopped firing and was looking at the weapon.

“Had that guy reloaded, there were plenty more people who probably could have not made it home this morning,” the witness said.