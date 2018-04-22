× Board of Education to declare state of emergency Monday to help get money for aid after tornado’s destruction in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sunday marks one week since a tornado ripped through Greensboro, leaving a man dead, hundreds of buildings damaged or destroyed and thousands without power.

Guilford County Superintendent Sharon Contreras said at a Sunday evening press conference that the Board of Education will declare a state of emergency on Monday to help get money for aid.

Contreras also said the three heavily-damaged elementary schools that will remain closed through the end of the year. The students have been moved to other schools.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday signed an executive order to declare a State of Emergency for Guilford and Rockingham counties, areas that suffered significant damages from the storms on Sunday.

Interim City Manager David Parrish also the outpour of help from the community has been amazing, with 600 volunteers signing up to help and hundreds more showing up.

But the city still needs donations of food, hygiene products and tarps. Donations can be made to the Interactive Resource Center at 407 E. Washington St.

Volunteers have worked for the past week to clear downed trees and power lines from the destruction that damaged at least 1,000 structures. Crews have worked to remove about 10,000 tons of debris.