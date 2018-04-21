× Woman shoots, kills intruder she found inside her South Carolina apartment

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A woman in South Carolina shot and killed a man accused of stalking her after authorities said he broke into her apartment.

The Charlotte Observer reported that 34-year-old Quentin Oliver was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest at an apartment complex in Greenville County on Friday.

Authorities said the victim returned to her apartment after dropping her children off at school and the intruder was in her closet.

The victim’s uncle told WSPA that she fired her gun at the suspect after he charged at her.

He said his niece works at a night club and the suspect had threatened to harm her and her children.

“He couldn’t accept that ‘no means no,’” said Douglas Sweeney, the victim’s uncle. “I’m sorry that a person died off of this, but it is what it is. A person didn’t have no business breaking into someone’s place.”