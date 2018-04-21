× Verne Troyer, actor who played ‘Mini-Me’ in ‘Austin Powers’ movies, dies at 49

Verne Troyer, an actor, stunt performer and comedian, who may be best known as “Mini-Me” in the Austin Powers comedy movies, has died. He was 49.

Troyer died Saturday, according to a statement from the family, which has been posted to social media.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh,” the statement said, in part. “Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

A cause of death has not been released.

Troyer was taken to the hospital earlier this month after police received a report he was drunk and suicidal, and was treated for possible alcohol poisoning, according to TMZ.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help,” the family’s statement said.

Troyer stood 2’8,” the result of achondroplasia dwarfism, making him one of the shortest men in the world.

Since 2014, Troyer has appeared as “The Boss” in adverts for gambling site Bgo.com telling people to “Come and Beat Me” and “You Can’t Beat This.”