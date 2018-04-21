× Silver Alert canceled for missing 16-year-old girl in Winston-Salem

UPDATE: Skyler Dawn McDowell was found in High Point and has returned home. The Silver Alert is canceled.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl, whose disappearance prompted a Silver Alert on Saturday.

Skyler Dawn McDowell was last seen Friday morning at Glenn High School at 1600 Union Cross Road in Kernersville, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Authorities said she suffers from dementia or another cognitive impairment and may be in danger.

She has been described as a white female, standing 5’5” and weighing about 180 pounds with long blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police said McDowell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt, black high-top converse shoes and had a black pocketbook.

Anyone who knows where she is can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.