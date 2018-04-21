× Police investigating homicide after man found with gunshot wounds inside parked car in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with gunshots wounds inside a parked car in Greensboro.

Zyquarius Shalom Quadre Bradley, 19, was found in a car on the street after officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of Beck Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Bradley was found with two gunshot wounds, taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Details have not been released about the circumstances of the crime or any suspect information.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.