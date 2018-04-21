× Man injured after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured Saturday near Bryan Park in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Police were called to the 6300 block of Townsend Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. where they found a 23-year-old man with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Police have not released the man’s name of any details about the shooting or a possible suspect.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.