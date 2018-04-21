Man charged with murder after another man found dead inside Davidson County mobile home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead inside a Davidson County mobile home.

Jerrod Allan Sechrist, 22, has been jailed with no bond and also faces charges of possession with intent to sell marijuana and destruction of evidence, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the victim and circumstances surrounding the crime have not been released.

Deputies were called to 260 Twin Lakes Drive north of Thomasville at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday where the victim was found dead inside.

Another victim was found outside the mobile home and is recovering at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in serious but stable condition, according to authorities.

The suspect’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Brooke Kellens, was also arrested and faces charges of destruction of evidence and possession with intent to sell marijuana. She was jailed under a $5,000 bond.