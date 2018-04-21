× Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Davie County near the Bermuda Run exit closed after wreck

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Davie County near the Bermuda Run exit are closed after a series of wrecks on Saturday.

Highway patrol said there was several accidents with multiple vehicles and one crash had injuries.

It happened at about 4 p.m. and the lanes are not expected to reopen until about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Specific details about the wrecks and the extent of the injuries have not been released.

Drivers in the area can take exit 162 to US-64 East and follow the signs.