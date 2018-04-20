× Wife of man accused of pointing gun at Rockingham County deputy charged with child abuse

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The wife of the man accused of pointing a gun at a Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy is facing child abuse charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Rebekah Lynn Daniels, 46, is charged with three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to arrest warrants, the charges stem from incidents on Sunday and Monday.

The warrants say Daniels failed to remove three children in the home from an environment in which her husband Scott James Daniels was “actively brandishing a firearm at himself and his family.”

Scott Daniels, 46, is accused of pointing a gun at a deputy Monday — leading to the deputy shooting him — and faces several charges.

A deputy responded to a 911 call hang-up at 325 Nell Road, south of Madison, around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

While the deputy was there talking Rebekah Daniels house, Scott Daniels came toward the deputy and pointed a handgun at him, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy then shot Scott Daniels.

He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released into the custody of the sheriff’s office. He is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer with intent to kill, felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor interfering with 911 communications.