× Virginia man charged with statutory rape in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — A Virginia man is in custody after allegedly meeting a minor in Eden for inappropriate sexual conduct, according to a news release from Eden police.

Joseph Yujan Lee, 47, of Arlington, Virginia, is charged with statutory rape.

On March 16, Eden police received a report about sexual conduct between a minor and an adult male.

Police say Lee traveled from Virginia to North Carolina after an arranged meeting with the minor using the Kik app.

With the assistance of the Arlington Police Department, Lee was taken into custody on March 27 at his home in Arlington.

Lee was held in Arlington where he awaited extradition until he was booked into the Rockingham County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond on April 11.

Lee is scheduled to appear in court May 29.