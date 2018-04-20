Video shows 9-foot alligator taking swim in Florida pool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another day, another alligator found in a Florida homeowner’s pool.

According to WJXT, the massive 9-foot alligator was found in the swimming pool at a home in Odessa.

Homeowner Suanne Wesselhoff was eating breakfast and noticed the animal after her dogs began barking.

“They kept sort of barking and kind of acting a little strange and for some reason, I looked over at the pool and I saw…what turned out to be a 9-foot alligator just lounging in my pool,” she told WFTS.

Three deputies worked with a licensed trapper to help remove the gator.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the gator on Thursday.

In early-April, an 11-foot alligator was found in a swimming pool in Sarasota County.