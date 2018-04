× Traffic down to one lane on Interstate 85 South near the Guilford-Randolph county line

ARCHDALE, N.C. – Traffic is down to one lane on Interstate 85 South near the Guilford County-Randolph County line after a wreck on Friday afternoon.

Highway patrol and Guilford County emergency responders were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. The crash happened in Archdale.

There is no word on any possible injuries, the cause of the crash or details on when the other lanes will reopen.