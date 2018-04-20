× Third suspect arrested after security guard shot, killed during sweepstakes robbery in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A third suspect has been arrested after a security guard at a sweepstakes business in Burlington was shot and killed earlier this month.

Tanesha Annette Jeffries, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the death of 25-year-old Michael Le.

Officers were called to Gone Fishing Sweepstakes at 1365 N. Church St. shortly before 9:30 p.m. April 8 where police said a security officer was shot during a robbery.

The victim, identified as Le, was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to a Burlington police press release.

Police found two other victims at the business, one an employee and the other a customer. Both taken to the hospital and later released.

Two other suspects were arrested earlier this week, Anthony Lamar Cason, 22, and Jimal Edward Jenkins, 27, both of Thomasville. Both were charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.

Police are still searching for Shamar Ramel Holloway, 35, of Graham. He is wanted for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone who knows where Holloway is can call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.