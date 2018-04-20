Southwest Guilford baseball players participate in event supporting pediatric cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Even with prom season coming up for high school kids, the Southwest Guilford High School baseball team took one for the team during the annual "Vs. Cancer" event.

High school, college and pro baseball teams around the country raise money each spring to help fight pediatric cancer. Many of the players shave their heads in the process.

This event started a few years back by former Ragsdale catcher Chase Jones who battled a brain tumor.

Chase said, "I don't know why I survived cancer, I don't know why I defied the odds, there is a higher power working but because of that I will be doing this as long as there are kids battling cancer."

Learn more about the foundation here.