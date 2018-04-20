Some Greensboro tornado victims are staying in hotels until they can find a stable living situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tornado victims who no longer have a house to call home are taking it one day at a time, but in some cases, each day comes with a price.

Some families are living in hotels until they can find a more stable living situation.

FOX8 spoke to a young man who lost his home in the tornado. He did not want to be identified by his full name.

He has spent close to three days at Rodeway Inn & Suites with only a few clothing items he managed to grab from his home.

He says he had a tough time finding somewhere to stay.

“Everywhere else is full. They got all the shelters full,” he said.

Each day in a hotel comes with an additional expense.

“It adds up,” he said.

Oaks Motel general manager, Christopher Haith, understands the strain paying for a room can put on families who may not be financially prepared for an extended stay.

Even though his rates run on the lower end at $40 to $45, he says churches, the fire department and individuals have helped provide meals.

“I've been doing this for three days now. I do about 65 plates a day and that's breakfast and dinner,” he said.

Meals are also being provided to the area’s homeless population.

He estimates that he has seen about 20 tornado victims this week, but anticipates seeing an ongoing need over the coming days and weeks.

He says people have been asking for a monthly option.

“This is not going to be a short thing. It’s going to be long-term.”