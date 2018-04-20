× She drank 12 beers, then opened her daycare, police say. The result was deadly.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was charged after police say she drank multiple cans of beer before providing care to 7-month-old who later died, KCCI reports.

Wendy D. Young, 49, was arrested Wednesday and charged with neglect or abandonment after officers found the infant unresponsive at her home on Oct. 18. The daycare works with children from 7 months to 3 years old.

The child was taken to a local hospital where it was later pronounced dead.

Young admitted to police that she drank 10 to 12 cans of beer before opening the daycare. She also allegedly had alcohol in her system eight hours after she started watching the children.