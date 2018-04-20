Preparing your home for a tornado

Severe weather can hit at any time and it's important to be prepared, especially if you're an elderly person.
The National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon's tornado in Greensboro was a “high-end EF-2," and had max wind speeds of 135 mph and had a path width of at least 300 yards.
Here are several ways to best prepare:
- Make an emergency kit
- Complete with medication, food and water, flashlight, hand-crank radio, cell phone charger
- Make a list of items to bring in before the storm
- Inspect your yard
You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.