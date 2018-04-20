× North Korean leader: We no longer need nuclear tests, state-run media reports

PYONGYANG, North Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the regime no longer needs nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile tests, state-run KCNA reported Saturday.

Kim said Saturday that “under the proven condition of complete nuclear weapons, we no longer need any nuclear tests, mid-range and intercontinental ballistic rocket tests, and that the nuclear test site in northern area has also completed its mission,” as quoted by KCNA.

A North Korea source told CNN that Kim has finally decided to open up a new chapter for his nation.

Kim has committed himself to the path of denuclearization and will now focus solely on economic growth and improving the national economy, the source said.

The North Korean leader has realized the best path forward is to normalize relations with other countries. He is finally being recognized by the international community, and this is a historic, timely opportunity, the source said.