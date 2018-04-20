× Mom gets probation for taking trip to Germany, leaving 4 young kids home alone

JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa mother was sentenced to two years probation for leaving her four children at home while she traveled to Germany, according to the Des Moines Register.

Erin Lee Macke, 31, initially faced up to two years in prison for each of the four counts of child endangerment.

Johnston police were called to Macke’s home in September 2017 on a child welfare check. When they arrived, they found four children including two 12-year-olds, a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old.

Police said Macke had left the country the day before and was en route to Germany, WHO-TV reports. She wasn’t planning to return home until Oct. 1.

She also made no arrangements for supervision of the children while she was away.

Macke was arrested when she arrived back in Iowa. She was charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21.

Macke entered an Alford plea of guilty to the charged in February, the newspaper said. The Alford plea is not an admittance of guilty but acknowledges that prosecutors likely have enough evidence for a conviction.

As part of the deal, prosecutors dropped the making a firearm available to a person under 21 charge.