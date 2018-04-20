Kernersville high school standout competing in racing event in Australia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A Triad teen is a standout in high school sports. Now, his talents are taking him to Australia.

“It’s an awesome experience, a great experience, and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” says Nickolas Childs.

Childs, a junior at East Forsyth High School, will compete in the Down Under Sports Games in Australia.

He runs the 100m, 200m, and 4x1 relay for his school. Childs will take part in racing events in July.

Sports are important. He’s also on the school’s football team.

In the classroom, Childs is a standout student. He has a 3.5GPA.

“My mom and my dad, my parents always get on me about what I do in the classroom and being a student first before being an athlete on the field,” says Childs. “You know being a student is very viable to me knowing in the long term. I'm going to college and stuff and my career choices so being in the classroom is very big to me.”

Childs says he has already received college offers. He hopes to attend the University of Tennessee and major in exercise science. He wants to become a physical therapist.