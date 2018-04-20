Guilford County Schools hosting open houses for students relocating after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – This Monday, hundreds of Guilford County students will go back to class more than a week after a tornado damaged their schools.

Students from Hampton Elementary, Peeler Elementary and Erwin Montessori are being relocated to new schools.

Hampton students will attend Reedy Fork Elementary. Erwin Montessori students will go to Alamance Elementary. Peeler Elementary students will join the kids at Bluford Academy.

The school system will be ready for the changes on Monday, according to Scott McCully, the chief operations officer for Guilford County Schools.

The system is hosting an open house at each of the new locations on Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to inform and prepare families of both the new students and ones currently at the schools.

“It's important for them to meet their new teacher in their new location and for parents to have a comfort level behind that,” McCully said.

Guilford County Schools is offering shuttle buses for families to attend.

A bus shuttle to Alamance Elementary will depart from the Hairston Middle parking lot at 3911 Naco Road in Greensboro at 2 p.m.

A bus shuttle to Bluford Academy will depart from the Family Dollar parking lot at Woodbriar and Phillips avenues at 2 p.m.

A bus shuttle to Reedy Fork will depart from the Willow Oak neighborhood on the west side of English Street on Willow Leaf Avenue at 2 p.m.