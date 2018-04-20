Family returning from Disney desperate to find teddy bear lost in Charlotte area

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A family from New York driving home from a trip to Disney World is desperate to find their little girl’s teddy bear, and think it may have been lost in the Charlotte area.

The family was driving along Interstate 77 in Rock Hill on April 13 when they think the stuffed animal fell out the window, WSOC reports.

The girl’s mother, Amy Earley, said in a Facebook post that the bear means the world to her. That post has been shared hundreds of times and has dozens of comments.

Earley said her 3-year-old daughter has never gone a day without the bear and is completely heartbroken.

The family went on a Disney vacation in Orlando, and in photographs from the trip, the little girl is seen holding the bear everywhere the family went.

The family stopped in Rock Hill on the way home and stayed at a Comfort Suites. They think the bear may have fallen out the window of their car on I-77 northbound, between the hotel and exit 30 in Davidson.

Earley is pleading for help and has offered a $500 reward.