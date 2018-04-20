Faith and service heal Greensboro community after deadly tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Thomasine Herrod says the tornado didn’t sound a train, but rather a hauntingly loud whisper.

“Once you've heard that sound, you'll never forget it again as long as you live,” Herrod said.

She heard a tornado come through her neighborhood north of East Market Street back in 1999, and again Sunday night.

This time, it did major damage to her whole block with roofs caved in, splintered trees and destruction at every corner.

Employees at Cone Health walked the streets of the neighborhood Friday to give out brochures for local resources, along with supplies.

"This is the community we serve. As a hospital we work in the emergency department and we just want to give back,” said nurse Ruth Richards.

For a moment, Sunday’s storm left Herrod overwhelmed, seeing the destruction and trees all over her yard in the place she’s called home for decades.

"I was thinking to myself, ‘Lord what am I going to do, how am I going to do this,’” Herrod said. "The Samaritan's Purse knocked on my door. and they told me what they could do for me. That was God."

A dozen men and women spent their Friday chain-sawing, raking and picking up anything left on her lawn.

"People care about them, that they're being cared for and loved on,” said Leo Grabowski with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. "We have to look past this storm, and not what was taken down in this storm, but what lasts for eternity.”

Volunteers carved a cross out of a stump in Herrod’s front yard as a reminder of their connection through their faith, helping one home at a time.