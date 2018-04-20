× Couple faces sex crime charges involving children in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — A couple is facing sex crime charges involving children, according to a news release from Eden police.

Darren Lee Lawson, 36, faces 23 charges, including statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child by and adult, indecent liberties with a child, assault on a child under 12 and other charges.

Josephine Ellen McQueen, 36, is charged with six counts of felony child abuse involving a sexual act.

On April 4, Eden police responded to a domestic assault call on Lewis Street. As a result, Lawson was arrested and charged with assault on a female.

During the investigation, allegations of sexual assault of children were made, the release said.

After the investigation, both Lawson and McQueen were charged.

Lawson is being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $1,252,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 25.

McQueen is being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $700,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 25.