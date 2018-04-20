7th annual Greensboro Beard and Mustache Club Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You’ve never seen so much hair in your life.

Beards and mustaches dangling from every face, as far as the eye can see. It's the seventh annual Greensboro Beard and Mustache Club Contest. And they take it seriously.

“What dangles from your face is not a fad,” says contestant Johnny Ivey, a contestant and president of the Cape Fear Follicles of Freedom, based in Fayetteville. “I know it's kind of grown to lengths of everybody wanting to either be a Viking or some kind of woodsman.”

But a contest? How do you decide which of these incredible styles is really the best?

“I'm looking at the shape of the beard, the density, the color,” says judge Natali Johnston, who says she never scores a contestant lower than an eight on a scale to 10. “If you have the guts to get on stage, have a great time -- it's like a beauty pageant for beards.”

And a good excuse to get together and share a beer.

“It's people from all walks of life, here to support a bearded brotherhood,” says Bill Budusky, vice president of the Greensboro chapter of the North Carolina club.

“Most people have no idea that stuff like this really goes on,” says John Viar, another contestant from Fayetteville.

