4 people arrested after deputies find drugs, elderly man abused at Thomasville home

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Four people face charges after drugs were found in a Thomasville home, along with an elderly man in a bed who was covered in feces and urine, according to deputies.

Jeffrey Antwain Quick, 28; Shannon Mahan, 31; Joseph Wilburn, 25, and Tracey Garrard, 31, all of 2845 Denton Road, face charges, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies executed a search warrant at suspects’ home on Thursday where they found various amount of meth, nearly 3 grams of heroin, a .40 caliber handgun and a .22 caliber revolver in a pocketbook believed to belong to Mahan.

An elderly man was also found in a bed with feces and urine all over the lower portion of his body, according to deputies. Garrard was found to be the elderly man’s care taker.

Quick faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine along with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond.

Mahan was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver suboxone along with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.

Garrard was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and along with felony neglect of an elder. She was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond.

Wilburn was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.

The suspects were jailed in Davidson County and have court planned next month in Lexington.