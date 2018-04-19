× Woman accused of slashing man’s neck on Durham bus

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman is accused of slashing a man’s neck during a fight on a Durham bus last month, according to WTVD.

Police on Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Naisha Moena Bowser in connection with the attack. She was taken into custody near Raynor Street and North Miami Boulevard.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. March 15 when Bowser became angry and threw a soda bottle through a windshield.

Witnesses said she started to argue with the bus driver and a male passenger attempted to intervene. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, WRAL reports.

That’s when she slashed the male passenger’s neck with a box cutter before getting off the bus.