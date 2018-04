Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The newest section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is now open.

The 3.8-mile section between Bryan Boulevard and Battleground Avenue opened on Thursday at 3 a.m.

The new stretch is designated Interstate 840. When the loop is complete, it will be a 44-mile circuit around the city.

Only two sections of the urban loop remain to be built and construction has already begun on one of them.