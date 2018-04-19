× ‘She was my rock’: Newlywed mom of 5 dies after giving birth to twin girls

FRESNO, Calif. — A California mother of five passed away less than an hour after giving birth to healthy twin girls, according to The Fresno Bee.

On April 9, 37-year-old Amanda Sawyer gave birth via C-section to the baby girls. But shortly after, she complained of not feeling well; and within an hour, she was pronounced dead.

Her husband, firefighter Nick Reeder, is now a single father of five and reeling from the unexpected loss.

The couple met four years ago, got married in November and had three other children together. The April 9 procedure was said to have gone smoothly up until Sawyer’s death.

He said the doctors and nurses did everything they could to save his wife.

“I can get through it. I can do it. I’m a fireman. I fix things. That’s what I do. So I’m going to be able to make this happen,” he told KFSN. “I’m going to make this work, but it’s not going to be by myself.”

The community is now rallying around Reeder and has raised more than $42,000 in support through a GoFundMe page.

“She was my rock,” he told the newspaper.